Passed away peacefully at home in Newmarket with her family at her side on Friday September 11, 2020 in her 90th year. Loving wife of the late James for 49 years. Dearly beloved mother of Kent (Barbara) Abraham and Daniel (Susan) Abraham. Ginny was the proud grandmother of Julia, Robert, and Patrick. Great Grandmother to Jacqueline Abraham and Maxwell Matechuk. She is survived by one sibling Alfreda Mouney of Belleville, Michigan, U.S.A and predeceased by her 14 brothers and sisters. Ginny was the beloved daughter of Blanche and Luther Thomason. Mom was born on January 10, 1930 in Belleville, Michigan, U.S.A. Ginny had many friends and a very active social life. She was a volunteer at Newmarket Hospital (Southlake Regional Health Centre) for 20 years, a competitive 5 pin blower, the first lady of the Richmond Hill and Newmarket Rotary Clubs, a Paul Harris Fellow, and a member of The Eastern Star. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Service details to be announced. Memories and condolences of Ginny can be shared on the Roadhouse & Rose website. www.roadhouseandrose.com
. Memorial donations may be made to the Candia Cancer Society
.