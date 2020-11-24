W. Harold Fuller passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020, at the age of 95, with his wife and daughter by his side. Harold is survived by his wife Lorna (nee Parrott), his children David (Sheppe) and Rebecca (Jim), his four grandchildren Jordan (Ahmadu), Dustin (Judith), Stacey, and Geoff and four great-grandchildren Dior, Eli'a, Mikyla, and Isabel, and his brother Dave (Bev). He is now reunited with his parents, William and Daisy Fuller, sisters Esther, Olive, Evangeline, and Constance. Harold was born in Vancouver, BC, and raised in Toronto. He joined the Canadian Navy during WWII at the age of 18. After the war he studied at Prairie College in Alberta. Harold became a missionary with SIM Canada in Nigeria where he met his beloved wife and life-long ministry partner, Lorna. Harold's writing abilities led to his position as editor-in-chief of the most widely circulated magazine in Africa at the time, 'African Challenge', where he served as photographer, journalist, and editor. Harold was a gifted writer of 14 books, and received an honorary doctorate from Biola University for his contribution to world missions through writing. He was motivated by an undying devotion to Jesus Christ and boldly shared the gospel message both on a worldwide scale as an author and sought-after lecturer, and in the day-to-day by encouraging and praying with those around him. Only now can he realize the true impact of his life's work. As he would say, any good that came from his life wasn't his doing - it was all because of God's grace in his life. Harold has been welcomed Home by his Lord and Saviour and has heard the words, "Well done my good and faithful servant." Harold was both a passionate, driven man of God, and a kind, loving, and gentle husband, father, and grandfather. He taught us to live every moment with intention and purpose, and yet always had a twinkle in his eye, was quick to laugh, and didn't take life too seriously. His grandchildren cherish memories of bedtime stories, reading 'Tintin' together, and working on school essays (there was no need for Wikipedia when Grandpa was around) and he adored them as well as his four great-granddaughters. We love you. Thank you for everything you taught us and for the deep faith you passed on to us. We will see you soon. A celebration of Harold's life will take place when it is possible to gather together in person. If you would like to make a donation in Harold's memory, please do so to Prairie College, at prairie.edu
or to SIM Canada at www.sim.ca
.