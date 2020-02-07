Home

Wai-Hing Fung

Wai-Hing Fung Obituary
Passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, at the age of 91, at Mackenzie Health Richmond Hill Hospital. Dear Mother of Francis (Selina). Loved Grandmother of Felix (Ryan), Flora (David). Great-grandmother to Megan and Hayley. An avid world traveler, Wai-Hing has lived in Markham for over 30 years and will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and warm smile. She was happiest when she was with her family and will forever be missed by her extended family and friends around the world. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mackenzie Health Foundation.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 7, 2020
