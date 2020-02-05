Home

Wallace Arthur (Wally) Pottie

Wallace Arthur (Wally) Pottie Obituary
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Hospital on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 75. Devoted husband to Elizabeth Pottie for 51 years. Loving father to Arlene Murphy (Eugene), Laura Ender (Ryan). Cherished grandfather to Mairead, Siobhan, Jack, Lily and Abigail. Survived by Wayne Pottie (Paula), Donald Pottie (Therese deceased) and Linda Pottie. Predeceased by sisters Diane Slaunwhite and Patricia Pelrine. Wally will be missed by many friends and family. Funeral service to be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 17955 Leslie St. Newmarket at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Canadian Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be placed at www.taylorfh.ca
Published in York Region News on Feb. 5, 2020
