Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Walter Sedore of Baldwin, beloved husband of Pauline Vezina. Dear father to Jocelyne Baldwin (Frank), Josee MacPherson (Malcolm) and Johanne Lusch (Manfred). Loving Grandpa Walt to Tyler (Heather) and Amy and Great Grandpa to Alexis and Braxel. Dear brother of Glen Sedore (Norva) and brother in law of Freda Sedore and Georgina Sedore. Predeceased by Lee Sedore, Wilma Harris, Ray Sedore and Harvey Sedore. Fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Walter was the groundskeeper at the Lyndhurst Golf Course for 56 years. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Forrest and Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with Memorial Visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. (Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, Please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm your attendance). Memorial donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com