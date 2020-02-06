Home

Walter Ronald (Ron) Wood

Walter Ronald (Ron) Wood Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 85 years of age. Loving husband of Shirley Wood (nee Claude). Beloved father of Carol and Dave (Catherine). Proud grandfather of James and William. Predeceased by sister Karen Hansen and brother Melvin Wood. Son of the late Ken and Edith. Former pressman for the Toronto Star, Montreal Star and Montreal Standard. Long time member of the Legion in Deux Montagnes, QC and Newmarket, ON. Dedicated volunteer at the Senior's Meeting Place, the Newmarket Theatre and Southlake Hospital. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Legion or the Southlake Foundation.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 6, 2020
