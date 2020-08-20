1/1
Wayne Rooney
Born in Englehart, Ontario to Irene Rooney (née Doonan) and the late Wilbert Rooney, a Diamond Driller in Northern Ontario in his early years, the Georgina Water and Sewer Project of the 80's, a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers IUOE Local 793, often under contract to Toronto Hydro, and always a proud and conscientious heavy equipment operator. Wayne died peacefully, with his beloved wife Coleen Morton (née Connors) by his side at his home in Island Grove, Ontario, after a two-year battle with cancer, on Monday August 17, 2020, at the age of 59 years. Loving brother of Debra (Chris Milks) of Bayfield, Bryan Rooney of New Liskeard, and the late Ron and Mike Rooney. Dear uncle of Shane Milks (Lisa) of Charlton, Ontario, and Crystal Milks-Warren (Dave) of Englehart, and their children. He will be greatly missed by Coleen's children Chris Morton of Keswick, Heather (Matt Neilson) of Port McNicoll, his in-laws, family and many friends in both Northern Ontario and Keswick. Celebration of Life to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. In memory of Wayne, donations to the Mount Sinai Cancer Hospital in Toronto would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com A caring man with a great sense of humour to the end.


Published in York Region News on Aug. 20, 2020.
