Peacefully at her home in Sutton, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Wendy Bredow (nee Walsh) beloved wife of Martin. Dear mother of Derek Hori (Regan) of Elmira, and loving step-mother to Peter Bredow (Nancy) of Bradford, Trudi Donaldson (Angela) of Milton, Jackie Reid (Scott) of Innisfil and Johnny Bredow (Jessica) of Keswick. Loving Nan of Emma, Evan, Erin (Shawn), Ashlee (Patrick), Bobbie (Taylor), Jacob, Jessica and Liam and Great Nan of Teeghan, Kenneth and Faith. Dear sister of Beverley Walsh (Ian). Predeceased by her sister Linda Walsh. Aunt of the late Chris, Wendy (Daron), Kim (Rick) and Pia and Great Aunt of CJ, Ashley, Ashley, Priscila, Eric and Priscilla. Visitation was held at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. A family funeral service was held in the chapel, Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

Published in York Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.
