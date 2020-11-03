1/
Wendy Lee (Markle) FORTH
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Wendy on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the age of 68. Predeceased by her husband and soulmate, Walter. Beloved mother to Angela, Nicole (Cameron) and Robby (Jennifer). Cherished Nana to Charles, Nathan and Hailey. Wendy will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her. Cremation to take place with a Celebration of Life to be planned in the future. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Salvation Army or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.


Published in York Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
