Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Rose Miller (née Sargent). Loving father of Laura (late Guy Brown) of Keswick, Wilburn "Bill" Miller of Oshawa, Carl Miller (Karie) of Keswick, Helen (Joseph Longhurst) of Alliston, Glenn Miller (Crystal) of Keswick and of the late Kathy Beelby. Cherished grandfather of Trish, Perry, Billy, Veronica, Shannon, Joe, Daniel, Mitchel, Jason, Tristan, Billy-Jo, Crystal, Jessica, Tim, Mary-Rose, and several great grandchildren. Dear brother of Ken (Marylou) and of the late Frank, John, Tom, and George Miller. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family received friends respecting current COVID-19 restrictions (the mandatory wearing of masks and adhering to social distancing protocol and allowing for only 45 people in the funeral home at one time) for a public visitation at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a Private Family Service livestreamed on Facebook address: https://www.facebook.com/mwbeckerfuneralhome/
at 1p.m. Interment, Queensville Cemetery, Queensville, Ontario In memory of Bill, donations to Ducks Unlimited Canada would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com