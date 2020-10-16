1/1
Wilburn "Bill" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilburn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the age of 86 years. Beloved husband of the late Rose Miller (née Sargent). Loving father of Laura (late Guy Brown) of Keswick, Wilburn "Bill" Miller of Oshawa, Carl Miller (Karie) of Keswick, Helen (Joseph Longhurst) of Alliston, Glenn Miller (Crystal) of Keswick and of the late Kathy Beelby. Cherished grandfather of Trish, Perry, Billy, Veronica, Shannon, Joe, Daniel, Mitchel, Jason, Tristan, Billy-Jo, Crystal, Jessica, Tim, Mary-Rose, and several great grandchildren. Dear brother of Ken (Marylou) and of the late Frank, John, Tom, and George Miller. He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family received friends respecting current COVID-19 restrictions (the mandatory wearing of masks and adhering to social distancing protocol and allowing for only 45 people in the funeral home at one time) for a public visitation at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a Private Family Service livestreamed on Facebook address: https://www.facebook.com/mwbeckerfuneralhome/ at 1p.m. Interment, Queensville Cemetery, Queensville, Ontario In memory of Bill, donations to Ducks Unlimited Canada would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.W. Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved