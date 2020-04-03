Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home - Newmarket
524 Davis Dr.
Newmarket, ON L3Y 2P3
(905) 898-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilhelmina HENGEVELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilhelmina Martina HENGEVELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilhelmina Martina HENGEVELD Obituary
Peacefully went to be with her Lord on March 31, 2020, at the age of 85. Predeceased by her husband, Herman. Loving mother of Diana (Henry de Jong) and Susan (Stephen Bowyer). Cherished grandmother of Amy McIsaac, Aaron Bowyer (Daniella), Sharon (John Mitchell), Rebekah (Adam Smith), Jacqueline (Mark Vaxevanis) and Sarah (Joshua Murphy). Proud great-grandmother of Jordan, Jayden, Orion, Isabelle, Aurora, Jacob, Elijah, Emilio, and Asher, with baby boy Vaxevanis on the way. She will be deeply missed by her brother and sisters and their families. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Wilhelmina may be made to the or Jabez Blanket Ministry (www.jabezblanketministry.org).
Published in York Region News on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilhelmina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -