Peacefully went to be with her Lord on March 31, 2020, at the age of 85. Predeceased by her husband, Herman. Loving mother of Diana (Henry de Jong) and Susan (Stephen Bowyer). Cherished grandmother of Amy McIsaac, Aaron Bowyer (Daniella), Sharon (John Mitchell), Rebekah (Adam Smith), Jacqueline (Mark Vaxevanis) and Sarah (Joshua Murphy). Proud great-grandmother of Jordan, Jayden, Orion, Isabelle, Aurora, Jacob, Elijah, Emilio, and Asher, with baby boy Vaxevanis on the way. She will be deeply missed by her brother and sisters and their families. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Wilhelmina may be made to the or Jabez Blanket Ministry (www.jabezblanketministry.org).
Published in York Region News on Apr. 3, 2020