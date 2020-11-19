Suddenly, at his home in Newmarket on Remembrance Day. Beloved by Christine, his wife and soulmate of 38 years. Legendary father to adoring daughter Lauren Parnell-Rodriguez, her husband Elier Baños Rodriguez and son Ryan Parnell. Predeceased by his parents and brother Shaun Parnell. Lovingly remembered by sister-in-law Kim and nephews Dylan and Liam Parnell, sister-in-law Elizabeth (Robert) and nephews Luke and Will Emslie, brother-in-law Stephen Dwyer (Joanne), and brother-in-law Paul (Alanna) and nephews Lily and Michael Dwyer. Glen had an idyllic childhood in Beaconsfield QC, alternating between soccer pitches, golf courses and hockey rinks throughout his teens, and exulting in the annual Stanley Cup runs by les Canadiens. He was a defender on the Beaconsfield Canadian youth soccer championship team that toured the Netherlands in 1975, after he graduated from Beaconsfield High School. He had a dream summer job as the aide-de-camp to the Polish soccer team at the 1976 Olympic Games. He went on to John Abbott CEGEP and then McGill University, majoring in psychology and marketing. In 1982, Glen and Christine moved to Toronto as newlyweds and Glen started a sales career with London Life. He found his niche in the book printing industry, first joining Webcom in 1987. In 2014 he moved to Marquis, where he excelled in developing new markets and travelled frequently throughout central Canada and the USA. Glen began his life's passion behind the bench at age 19, coaching minor hockey in Montreal, Toronto and after his family move to Newmarket in 1991, with the NMHA as well as York United. He was a mentor to hundreds of youth players at all levels, winning several York-Simcoe titles and an OHF Bantam AA championship in 2010. Glen was the light in every room with his ever-present laughter. He cherished every moment spent with friends, whether it was the Glenway Friday Night Tennis Social, any local golf course, a backyard pool party, or travels through Lac Brome, PEI, and Europe. He delighted in surprising Christine with new adventures. He liked Cayo Coco Cuba so much, he brought home a son-in-law and gained a new family. A private visitation was held at Taylor Funeral Home on November 15, which will be followed by a celebration of Glen's life when conditions permit. His family asks that you honour his memory by donating to the Jumpstart Program at https://jumpstart.canadiantire.ca
.