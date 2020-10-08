After a long and courageous battle with cancer, William Andrew MacKay died peacefully at home on September 15th 2020. His long-time companion, wife, and best friend, Heather Anne Lambert-MacKay was at his side. Bill will be deeply missed by his wife, Heather, his children Andrew and Jeffrey MacKay, his step-daughter Jessica Lambert-Dacres, and his grandchildren Tredel Lambert, and Sophia and Luke MacKay. Bill Loved football. His favourite player of all time was Doug Flutie. He was also an avid reader and student of war strategy and history. Bill enjoyed travel, euchre, and working on the cottage. A private man who could be gregarious with those he knew well, Bill enjoyed the quiet home life he shared with Heather for almost 28 years. His kindness, unwavering support, sense of humour and dry wit will be missed. Bill was cremated on September 18th, 2020. A small graveside service will take place in the near future for family, and a BIG celebration of life party will be arranged post-Covid-19. Donations in his memory can be made to the Stronach Cancer Centre at Southlake Hospital. Our thanks to the Stronach Cancer Centre and Palliative Care. I know that you've die That your body is gone. But my heart feels your love, Like the bright shining sun. You are still here, In the quiet of the day At night when it's dark Your love lights the way. I yearn for your hugs, Your warm embrace, The smell of your hair, The smile on your face. Each line of your face, That I know so well. I trace with my mind, And my heart seems to swell. You have died, Baby. No more whispers at night. Yet your love fills my heart, It gives me infinite sight. Your body is gone, But your love is still here. Warming my heart, Keeping you near. ~ Heather Anne Lambert-MacKay



