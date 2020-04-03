|
|
Passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Unionville on April 1, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Edna Brown (Stickley). Predeceased by his parents Scott and Norma Brown and his sister and brother in law Betty and Gord Forgie. Survived by many nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by his neighbours and many friends. Special thanks to all the staff at Sunrise for all their excellent care. As per Bill's wishes there will be no funeral. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 3, 2020