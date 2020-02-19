Home

Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
William Edward "Bill" Kroon

William Edward "Bill" Kroon Obituary
Born November 29, 1954, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. Bill was a loving, hard-working and generous man and he will be deeply missed by his wife, Linda. Loving father to Vanessa Penwell (Tim) and Aaron Kroon (Kim). Cherished son to Peter and Irene. Devoted grandfather to William, Victoria, Leah and Arthur. Survived by brother PJ (Shannon) and sister Joyce (Jim). He will be missed by Lucy (dog). A Celebration of Life will be held at Claremont Legion Branch 483 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. drop in with no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.lowandlow.ca.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 19, 2020
