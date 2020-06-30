WIlliam Jack LANGE
It is with great sadness to announce the peaceful, but sudden passing of William Jack Lange on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Ontario at 84 years of age. Loving father of Catherine Grimshaw (Greg) and Suzanne Duffy (John). Beloved grandfather of Christopher, Stephen, Tanner, and Michael. Beloved son of the late Fred and Ada Lange (Candler). He was predeceased by his twin sister Jean Nassler. He will also be missed by Marilyn Lange (Bate) and the residents and staff at MacDonald House for Seniors in Holland Landing Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Southlake Regional Health Centre. A private family funeral is to be held at Queensville Cemetery on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com


