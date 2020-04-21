Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
Resources
More Obituaries for William OLDHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lloyd OLDHAM


1943 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lloyd OLDHAM Obituary
With deep sadness, we announce the passing of William Lloyd Oldham. After a brave battle with Parkinsons Disease, Lloyd decided it was time to reunite with his soulmate Stella. She was the love of his life, and wife of almost 55 years. Lloyd and Stella will continue their many adventures together again. Lloyd will be dearly missed by his sons Michael (Marcie) and Kevin (Louise). A devoted 'Papa' to his grandchildren Zachary, Ryan, Todd and Beth. Also missing Lloyd are his siblings Murray (deceased) (Anne), Keith (Elizabeth), Lorraine (Larry), Eleanor (Jeremy), David (Laura) and Lorna (Dave). An avid golfer, baseball fan and car enthusiast Lloyd touched the hearts of many. He will be fondly remembered as a loyal, gentle and caring family man. A very special thank you to all the staff at the Newmarket Health Centre Long Term Care. Their dedication to all aspects of Lloyds care throughout his stay was greatly appreciated by his family. If desired, memorial donations can go to the Newmarket Health Centre Long Term Care - Davis Court Wing, or Parkinson Canada. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -