With deep sadness, we announce the passing of William Lloyd Oldham. After a brave battle with Parkinsons Disease, Lloyd decided it was time to reunite with his soulmate Stella. She was the love of his life, and wife of almost 55 years. Lloyd and Stella will continue their many adventures together again. Lloyd will be dearly missed by his sons Michael (Marcie) and Kevin (Louise). A devoted 'Papa' to his grandchildren Zachary, Ryan, Todd and Beth. Also missing Lloyd are his siblings Murray (deceased) (Anne), Keith (Elizabeth), Lorraine (Larry), Eleanor (Jeremy), David (Laura) and Lorna (Dave). An avid golfer, baseball fan and car enthusiast Lloyd touched the hearts of many. He will be fondly remembered as a loyal, gentle and caring family man. A very special thank you to all the staff at the Newmarket Health Centre Long Term Care. Their dedication to all aspects of Lloyds care throughout his stay was greatly appreciated by his family. If desired, memorial donations can go to the Newmarket Health Centre Long Term Care - Davis Court Wing, or Parkinson Canada. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 21, 2020