June, 19th 1928 - October, 28th 2020 of Mt. Albert, ON, passed away peacefully at Oak Terrace Long Term Care Home in Orillia, on Wednesday, October 28th 2020 in his 93rd year. Loving Father of Karen Baker (Ray), Dale (Margy) and Kevin. Cherished and loving Pappa of Raymond, Kevin Jr, Calvin, Trevor, Brandon and Nicholas. Merv was also blessed with 6 Great-Grandchildren. Sadly missed by his Sister Donna Graham (Brian). Predeceased by his parents William and Florence Shaw, Sister Lila Letts (Peter), and Brothers Garnet (Bernice) and Gordon. Merv will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his many Nephews, Nieces, relatives and friends. Merv was born and raised in Zephyr and resided in Mount Albert for many years. He was a hardworking man as a Fabricator and Welder for 40 plus years. He was a Volunteer Firefighter with the Mount Albert Fire Dept for 30 plus years. He also enjoyed many years at Centennial Park at his trailer. He was also well known for his love of music, and playing his guitar. He loved his winter/summer fishing and hunting. One of his favourite fishing places to go yearly was at the Rose, Sedore & Willitts Island on Lake Temagami. Merv had the best sense of humour which had many jokes and stories that he will be fondly remembered by. He was well loved and respected by many. "You may be gone but you will never be forgotten" At Merv's and the family's request, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Merv's Life will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Oak Terrace Long Term Care Home, Orillia, ON would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dignified Funeral Alternatives Barrie, ON 888-322-7222 For more information, or to send a condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.dignifiedfuneral.ca