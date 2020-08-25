William 'Bill' Park Clements Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on Sunday August 23, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Beloved husband of Pauline Clements (nee Watson) of Keswick. Loving father of William "Wil" Clements of Keswick and Ken Clements. Cherished grandfather of Collin of Maple, Ontario. Dear brother of Michael Clements (Cathy), Kathleen (John Ridley) both of Keswick, and John Clements (Karen) of Barrie. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home 490 The Queensway South Keswick, Ontario on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 12 noon. In memory of Bill donations to the Health Care Workers would be greatly appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com