Retired, longtime Systems Engineer at I.B.M. Canada, Bill died peacefully, with family by his side, at Cedarvale Lodge, Keswick, Ontario on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the age of 76 years. Bill, beloved husband of Linda Melnichuk (nee Pudney) of Keswick. Loving father of Colin and his wife Carie, Christopher and his wife Theresa and Scott and his wife Amanda, all of Keswick. Cherished grandpa of David, Arienne, Eden, Colin, Rachel, Nicholle, Naomi and Leeland, and great-grandfather of Logan and Calamity 'Callie'. Dear brother of Bruce Melnichuk and Larry Melnichuk and his wife Sue. Bill will be greatly missed by his extended family, neighbours and friends from both the Toronto area and Keswick. Visitation at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a memorial service in the Chapel at 12 Noon. In memory of Bill, donations made to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 27, 2020