Retired Forester for Ontario Hydro and longtime Keswick resident. Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Predeceased by his wife Cleone Carol Henry-Jardine. Loving father of "his four girls" Wendy (Ali), Lorrie (Paul), Marnie (Adam) and the late Connie (Doug). Cherished grandpa of Christy (Mario), Sevren and Andrew. Predeceased by his parents Ralph and Peryl Henry, and his sister Bessie and her late husband Bill Johnston. Dear uncle of Susan (David) and great-uncle of Jenna. Visitation will be held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Queensville Cemetery. In memory of Bill, donations made to the Canadian Wildlife Federation or to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 30, 2020
