Ross passed away of dementia in his 89th year, on April 26, 2020, peacefully with family present. Beloved husband of June, father of Lynn Morgan (Thomas Forster) and Karen Partridge (Steven Martin). Proud grandfather of Angela (Kyle), the late Kevin, Cedric (Alyse) and Cecilia. Ross was kind, personable and known for his sense of humour, photography, wine-making, and love of nature. Ross worked at IBM in the Don Mills plant until he retired in 1987. Ross and June built a home and retired on Soyers Lake in Haliburton where Ross enjoyed sailing, curling and loon watching. They later returned to the GTA to be closer to family. Thank you to Dr. David Tang-Wai of the Memory Clinic at Toronto Western Hospital and to the empathetic staff at Parkview Home in Stouffville for their care of Ross in his final years. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will follow once public gatherings are permitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Memory Clinic Fund at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300. Alternatively, a donation to a local Ontario branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) at https://ontario.cmha.ca/ would also be welcome.
Published in York Region News on May 9, 2020.