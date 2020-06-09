William "Bill" RUSSELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Bill (William Russell) Andrews, just a few days before his 63rd birthday. Bill died at home on May 30th, 2020 after a private struggle with cancer. Bill was a wonderful, fun-loving man with a huge heart and an easy laugh. A handyman supreme, a tireless Toronto sports fan, a loyal friend, and ALWAYS there for his large extended family. Bill's professional career was spent as a loyal employee at Kimmel Sales. Bill leaves behind his beloved son Kyle, his sister Arlene Cole and brother Lyndy (Donna) Andrews and their families, and the families of his two other siblings, Carolynn Kung and Barry (Sylvie) Andrews, who predeceased him. His parents, Irene (Taylor) and Russell Andrews were active members of the Richmond Hill community. A celebration of his life will be planned when we are able to gather again. The family welcomes pictures and tributes at the Roadhouse and Rose Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Kyle's wish is for friends and family to do something special with their loved ones in Bill's honour.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home
157 Main Street South
Newmarket, ON L3Y-3Y9
(905) 895-6631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved