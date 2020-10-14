Peacefully at Oak Terrace, Orillia, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Bill Lawson, of Jackson's Point, beloved husband of Frances (nee Smith). Dear father of Cindy Lawson of Iroquois Falls, and Tracey Lamping (Leigh Youd) of Orono, step father of Jeff Lamping of Toronto. Loving remembered by his grandchildren Chuck, Chantel, Courtney, Charlotte and Alexander and his great-grandchildren. Brother of Pat Harrop (Bob) and cousin of Jean (Winnie Czelisk). Fondly rememberd by his extended family and friends. Cremation. Private Family Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton. Memorial donations to the Scott Mission www.scottmission.com
would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com