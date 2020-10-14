1/1
William Thomson LAWSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Oak Terrace, Orillia, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Bill Lawson, of Jackson's Point, beloved husband of Frances (nee Smith). Dear father of Cindy Lawson of Iroquois Falls, and Tracey Lamping (Leigh Youd) of Orono, step father of Jeff Lamping of Toronto. Loving remembered by his grandchildren Chuck, Chantel, Courtney, Charlotte and Alexander and his great-grandchildren. Brother of Pat Harrop (Bob) and cousin of Jean (Winnie Czelisk). Fondly rememberd by his extended family and friends. Cremation. Private Family Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton. Memorial donations to the Scott Mission www.scottmission.com would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved