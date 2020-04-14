|
|
Peacefully at his home in Keswick with his beloved wife of 62 years Helen Tirkalas (nee Sideris) by his side at the age of 88 years. Loving father of Mary (Gus Petkopoulos), Diana (Dino Capozzi) both of Toronto, Susan Sanita (Martyn Anniss) of Pickering. Cherished 'Dedo' of Marcus, Erin, Anthony, Matthew, Jonathan and Stephanie and great 'Dedo' of Brendan, Trevor, Amelia and Charlotte. Brother of the late Spiros, Pandelis, Christos, Petros, Filipas and Fani Argiris from both, Greece and Toronto. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. The family (limited to 10 due to the covid virus) will meet at Beechwood Cemetery (7241 Jane Street Concord, Ontario) for a Graveside Service on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at 12 noon. In memory of William donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 14, 2020