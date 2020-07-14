Bud Trude, born on March 2, 1931 to the late Frank and Mary Trude (nee Tighe); passed peacefully at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital on July 9, 2020 at the age of 89. He is dearly missed by his wife of 63 years - Eileen Trude. He is the cherished father of Lynda Trude, Deena Hunt (nee Trude), Tony Trude, and Chad Trude, and father in-law to Mark Cucco, Susan Thompson, and Sandra Doucet. He is the beloved grandfather to Darren Trude, Lance Trude, Mason Trude, Kyle Cucco, Madeline Jensen (nee Hunt), Corey Cucco, Melissa Hunt, Caitlin Cucco, Montana Jeffery (nee Trude), Tamara Trude, Evan Trude and Davis Trude. He is a great-grandfather to Logan Trude, Colby Daly-Trude, Brooklyn Daly-Trude, Kendall Trude, Leo Jensen, Maverick Jeffery, and Riley Jensen. Uncle Bud will be missed by his many nieces and nephews as well. He was predeceased by dearest daughter Cathy Cucco (nee Trude), and his siblings Donald Trude, Althea Olver, Margaret Andrews, Nelson Trude, and Albert Trude. Born and raised on a farm in Lakefield, he had a love for music, singing and playing guitar, fiddle, and harmonica. He became an electrician and raised his own family in Markham where he lived with his wife Eileen for 55 years. We will share our love in a private family service at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If you wish, you may celebrate his life with us by making a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca