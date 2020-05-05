Peacefully at River Glen Haven Nursing Home, Sutton, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Wilma Cryderman (nee Rose) beloved wife of the late Robert Cryderman. Dear mother of Larry and his wife Marilyn of Bawlf, Alberta, Dennis and his wife Lois of Sutton, Beverly Cryderman of Orillia, and Jeffrey Cryderman of Sutton. Loving Nanny of 12 and great-nanny of 9. Dear sister of Irene Johnston (deceased), Vivian Nichols, Clare Rose (deceased), Norma Surminski (deceased), and Georgina Windsor. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends including her good friend Gertrude (Gertie) Leitch. Funeral Service was held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Wednesday May 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:00 noon. Interment, Baldwin Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Parkinson Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on May 5, 2020.