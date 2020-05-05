Wilma Frances CRYDERMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at River Glen Haven Nursing Home, Sutton, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Wilma Cryderman (nee Rose) beloved wife of the late Robert Cryderman. Dear mother of Larry and his wife Marilyn of Bawlf, Alberta, Dennis and his wife Lois of Sutton, Beverly Cryderman of Orillia, and Jeffrey Cryderman of Sutton. Loving Nanny of 12 and great-nanny of 9. Dear sister of Irene Johnston (deceased), Vivian Nichols, Clare Rose (deceased), Norma Surminski (deceased), and Georgina Windsor. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends including her good friend Gertrude (Gertie) Leitch. Funeral Service was held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Wednesday May 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation from 12:00 noon. Interment, Baldwin Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Parkinson Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved