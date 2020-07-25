Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mervin Moxam (1994). Loving mother of Eugene, Debbie (the late Roger), the late Cathy, Dave (Pam), Brenda, Susie (Frank), John, Robin (Reg) and Roger. Cherished Nanny of 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Wilma will be missed by her extended family and her many friends at Keswick Gardens. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nursing staff at SLRHC for the care given to Wilma during her stay. Cremation has taken place and a private family entombment will take place at a later date. In memory of Wilma, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.