1/1
Wilma Jean MOXAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mervin Moxam (1994). Loving mother of Eugene, Debbie (the late Roger), the late Cathy, Dave (Pam), Brenda, Susie (Frank), John, Robin (Reg) and Roger. Cherished Nanny of 19 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Wilma will be missed by her extended family and her many friends at Keswick Gardens. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nursing staff at SLRHC for the care given to Wilma during her stay. Cremation has taken place and a private family entombment will take place at a later date. In memory of Wilma, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.W. Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved