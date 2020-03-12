Home

Wilson Hulse STODDART

Peacefully passed away at Caressant Care Nursing Home, Lindsay on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Wilson Stoddart of Lindsay and formerly Bond Head in his 87th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Vera of almost 59 years. Father of Harry (Silvia), and Sandra (Peter) Labor. Grandpa of Connor (Rebecca), Cavan, Harrison, Abigayle and Rebekah; Teigan and Sarah. Brother of Leila (Edgar) Lloyd. Wilson was a committed community member, loyal friend, and long-time farmer. He was a founding member of the Bond Head and District Lions Club, and a lifetime member of the Georgian Bay Steam and Gas Association. Friends may be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford for visitation on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Bond Head Cemetery. In Wilson's memory, donations may be made to the Bond Head and District Lions Club.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
