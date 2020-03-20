Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Agnes Heald Notice
Heald Agnes Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Agnes.
R.I.P.

Passed away peacefully at Oakhaven Care Home on
8th March 2020, aged 89 years.
Re-united with her loving husband Geoffrey. Much loved mum of Nicholas, Clare and Christine.
Adored grandma of Roman, Sergio, Alfredo and Grayson.
Also a dear auntie of
Toni and Vaughan.

Graveside service (family only) will take place at Killingbeck Cemetery on Friday 27th March at 11.45 a.m.

Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in lieu can be given to the Alzheimer's Society.

Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road,
Leeds 9
tel. 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020
