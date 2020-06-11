Home

Houlgate (nee Johnston)
Agnes Watson on 30th May 2020, peacefully at Hampden House, Harrogate,
aged 98 years.
Formerly of Harrogate and Leeds.
Wife of the late William and Jim, beloved by all nieces
(including Gwendoline and Jo)
and also by Godchildren and
many friends.
No flowers or letters please.
Donations for Headingley
St Columba United Reformed Church may be sent to:
The Treasurer,
Headingley St Columba URC,
70 Headingley Lane,
Leeds LS6 2DH
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 11, 2020
