Roberts Agnes February 27th,
passed away peacefully in
hospital, aged 90 years.
Agnes, dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill), much loved mum of Susan, Carol, Lynne and the late Jean, dear mother- in-law of Malcolm and Michael, loving nanna of Gordon, Cheryl, Sarah, Claire, Tim and Adam, also a treasured great-nanna of Alex, Daniel, Emily, Sam, and Aurora.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Monday March 16th at 2:20pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Agnes may be made to The RNLI and Martin House Children's Hospice
a collection box will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Geldart and Sons
Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020