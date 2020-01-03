|
STUBLEY Agnes Sheila 12/12/19
Unexpectedly at St James's Hospital after a short illness.
Dearly beloved wife of Derrick, much loved mother of Stephen, Gillian and Christina,
dear mother-in-law, loving grandma and great grandma.
Service and cremation will take place at Rawdon crematorium on Friday 10th Jan at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu, if so desired,
to The Prince of Wales Hospice, Pontefract and The Guide Dogs
for which a plate will be
available at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquires to
Kettleys Funeral Service.
Tel 01132503716
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 3, 2020