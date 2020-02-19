Home

CUBLEY Alan Peacefully at home on Monday 10th February, Alan, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Audrey, loving dad of Joanne and Paula, much loved father-in-law of Liam and a
special companion to Hattie.
The Funeral Service will take place at All Saints' Church, Barwick in Elmet on Thursday 27th February at 11:00am, followed by burial
in the Churchyard.
All friends please accept
this as the only intimation
and meet at the Church.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk.
Tel - 0113 390 9711.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2020
