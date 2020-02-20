Home

Thomasons Funeral Service
120a-122 Crossgates Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7NL
0113 2641405
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00
Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel
Alan Derwick Notice
Derwick Alan (Former Driving Instructor)
On Thursday 12th December 2019, passed away peacefully in
Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 91 years.
Much loved husband of Shirley
and brother of Ken,
Norma, Freda and Joan.
The Funeral Service and
Committal will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel,
on Monday 2nd March at 11.00am
prior to Cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of Alan to The Donkey Sanctuary, Eccup for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120a-122 Cross Gates Road, Leeds LS15 7NL. Tel: 0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2020
