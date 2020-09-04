Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Rushworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Rushworth

Notice Condolences

Alan Rushworth Notice
Rushworth Allan &Audrey Found suddenly and tragically in the lounge of their home in Halton.
They leave behind several nieces and nephews, a sister in law
and a son.

All friend and relatives please accept this invitation to meet
at Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Crossgates at 10:40am on Wednesday
9th September 2020, then on to Killingbeck Cemetery for burial at 11am. And then refreshments
at the Leodis Public House,
Green Lane, Halton at 11:30am.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -