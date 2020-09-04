|
|
|
Rushworth Allan &Audrey Found suddenly and tragically in the lounge of their home in Halton.
They leave behind several nieces and nephews, a sister in law
and a son.
All friend and relatives please accept this invitation to meet
at Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Crossgates at 10:40am on Wednesday
9th September 2020, then on to Killingbeck Cemetery for burial at 11am. And then refreshments
at the Leodis Public House,
Green Lane, Halton at 11:30am.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020