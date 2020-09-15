Home

SUTCLIFFE ALAN Passed away peacefully in
Glen Rosa Care Home on
5th September, aged 89 years.
Loving brother of David,
and a much-loved uncle of
Helen and Gordon.
Alan will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
"Dalesman, railway man and honorary Yorkshireman."
A Private Service will take place on 21st September.
No flowers by request please, but donations may be sent to
The Yorkshire Dales Society,
C/O Fisher Funerals, 4 Regent Street, Leeds, LS7 4PE.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 15, 2020
