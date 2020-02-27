|
Tate ALAN On 21st February, after a illness bravely fought, aged 86 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Audrey, much loved dad of Karen and Nigel, and a dear father in law of
Kevin and Ann.
Alan will be sadly missed by all
who knew him.
Funeral service and cremation at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given for Yorkshire Cancer Research,
a plate for which will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to Robson and Ellis, Bramley Tel: 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2020