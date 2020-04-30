|
|
|
SEDMAN ALBERT FRANCIS
'Bert' On 21st April 2020,
at Eden Court, Birkenshaw,
formerly of Garforth,
aged 82 years, Bert,
beloved husband of Sonja,
a much loved dad of Derek,
Wendy, Carole, David
and the late Lynne,
beloved father in law, grandad
and great grandad.
Due to the current guidelines
a private family committal
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 7th May 2020.
All enquiries may be made to
George Brooke Ltd.,
tel 01924 454476.
Donations in Bert's memory
will be gratefully received at
Garforth Methodist Church.
Everyone will be made welcome at a memorial service at Garforth Methodist Church later in the year.
The messages of condolence,
cards and support have been
much appreciated at the
most difficult of times.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 30, 2020