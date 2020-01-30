|
Sunter Alec Peacefully on 21st January 2020, aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Lynda,
much loved dad
of Mark and Carren
and father in law of Elaine.
Also a treasured grandad of Sarah, Jordan, Adam and Grace.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at York Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 1:40 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research UK, for which a box will be provided at the service. Friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020