Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alec Sunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alec Alec Alec Sunter

Notice Condolences

Alec Alec Alec Sunter Notice
Sunter Alec Peacefully on 21st January 2020, aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Lynda,
much loved dad
of Mark and Carren
and father in law of Elaine.
Also a treasured grandad of Sarah, Jordan, Adam and Grace.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at York Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 1:40 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research UK, for which a box will be provided at the service. Friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -