STRINGER Alec On 21st August 2020, in hospital, of Birstall aged 84 years, Alec loving husband of Mavis, dearly loved father of Jeanette, Gary, Stephen and the late Sandra & David, also a dear grandfather & brother.
A private Funeral Service will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday 21st September. Donations in memory of Alec maybe sent direct to
The Royal British Legion
or Help for Heroes.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 3, 2020
