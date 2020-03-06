|
|
|
BURDEKIN Allan Passed away peacefully, aged 88 years, formerly of Morley.
Devoted husband of the late Barbara, loving father of Jan and Andrew, Father-in-law to John
and Carolyn, grandad to Kelly, Craig, Lee and Lucy
and great-grandad to Ellie.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place at
Cottingley Crematorium on Tuesday 17th March 2020
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made to The Alzheimer's Society at the service where there will be a plate provided for this purpose.
Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Morley, Tel;- 01132522503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2020