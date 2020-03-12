Home

Carr Allan Passed away peacefully at Aspen Hill Care Home on 3rd March 2020, aged 85 years.

Dearly loved husband of 60 years to Mary, much loved dad of Andrew, Anne-Marie and
father-in-law of Graham,
also a loving grandad of
Alexander and James.
Forever in our hearts.

Funeral service will take place at Hunslet Cemetery Chapel,
North Lodge, Middleton Road, Leeds 10 on
Friday 20th March at 10:30 am, prior to burial in Hunslet Cemetery. Flowers welcome, but if desired donations in llieu can be given to Dementia UK, for which a plate would be provided at the service.

Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
180 york road
leeds 9
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020
