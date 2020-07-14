Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Dixon

Notice Condolences

Allan Dixon Notice
DIXON Allan Died peacefully on
Sunday 5th July 2020.
An adored Husband to Myra and Dad to Karen and Kevin, Grandad to Tom and Leah and Father-in-law to Anna and Andrew,
who will be dearly missed.
Retired Distribution Manager
of 40+ years at
Yorkshire Post Newspapers.
Private Family Cremation.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Wheatfields Hospice Leeds for their care and support. If desired , memorial contributions can be made to Wheatfields Hospice.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -