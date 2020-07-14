|
|
|
DIXON Allan Died peacefully on
Sunday 5th July 2020.
An adored Husband to Myra and Dad to Karen and Kevin, Grandad to Tom and Leah and Father-in-law to Anna and Andrew,
who will be dearly missed.
Retired Distribution Manager
of 40+ years at
Yorkshire Post Newspapers.
Private Family Cremation.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Wheatfields Hospice Leeds for their care and support. If desired , memorial contributions can be made to Wheatfields Hospice.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 14, 2020