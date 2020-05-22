|
Miodrag Alvina On 12th May 2020, passed away peacefully in her sleep,
aged 91 years.
Loving wife of the late
Nikola Miodrag, beloved mother of Alex, George and Joanna and sadly missed grandmother and
great-grandmother.
She was a dear friend to many.
There will be a private funeral service held at
Hughes Funeral Service Chapel on Thursday 28th May, followed by a private burial at
Lawnswood Cemetery.
Flowers can be sent, or if desired a donation can made in memory of Alvina for a .
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road, Leeds 9
0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 22, 2020