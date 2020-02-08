|
|
|
KETCH Amy February 2nd, peacefully at
Holme House N. H. Gomersal,
of Morley, aged 91 years, Amy.
Beloved wife of the late George,
a dearly loved mum, grandma,
great grandma and sister.
Service and cremation will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 10.20am on Thursday February 13th. No flowers please, donations in lieu for the Alzheimer's Society
may be left at the service. Amy is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley.
Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 8, 2020