|
|
|
CULLEN Angela Bernadette We, Angela's family, her sons Ryan and Dominic, her mum Mary and brother Michael wish to express our sincere thanks to those who supported and sympathised with us on our
recent heartbreaking loss.
And to those who telephoned,
sent mass cards and messages
of condolence and to
our wonderful neighbours
and kind friends for their support.
To the carers who made her life more comfortable.
To all our friends and relatives who could not be present at the funeral due to present circumstances.
We wish to thank Father Jones at St Austin's Catholic Church who celebrated Angela's funeral mass and to Harpins Funeral Services for their professionalism and care. And to Kirklands Hotel for providing refreshments.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 1, 2020