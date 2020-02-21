|
SISSONS Angie
(nee Fargher) To our loving Sister
We little knew that day,
God was going to call your name.
In life we loved you dearly,
In death, we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you.
You did not go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home.
You left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
And although we cannot see you,
You are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.
From Pauline and Les,
Sharon and Sanel, Eric,
Gwen, Martin and Ann, Alf
and our family's as we say
goodbye, today 21.02.2020
xxx
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2020