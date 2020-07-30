|
SMITH Anita Peacefully in
Oakhaven Care Home on Tuesday 21st July 2020, Anita, aged 80 years.
Formerly clippy and booking
clark for West Yorkshire Road
Car Company.
Much loved wife of Harold, loving mum to Jenny and Mark. Sister to Brian, John, Rowena and Trudy.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 4th August at 11:50am, due to the current restrictions, only immediate family to attend. May we request you pause for reflection at this time to reflect
and share memories of Anita.
Family flowers only but donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk, Tel - 0113 390 9711.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 30, 2020